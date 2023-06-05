Police hunting 2 suspects in connection with deadly Tzaneen tavern shooting

Police said that the gunmen, who killed on person and left five others wounded, opened fire after they walked into the tavern on Sunday morning.

POLOKWANE - Police in Limpopo are searching for two gunmen who opened fire at a tavern outside Tzaneen, killing one person and leaving five others wounded.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning when the men walked into the tavern and began shooting.

It’s understood that one of the six victims was declared dead on the scene, while another was critically wounded.

"The incident took place at a tavern in Phalale, Maake policing area on Sunday. A number of spent cartridges were found on scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police," said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.