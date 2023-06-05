MUT lecturer Dwarika's murder case postponed at the request of the State

The 61-year-old electrical engineering lecturer’s body was found on Saturday, in Inanda, north of Durban, after being reported missing on 28 May 2023.

Durban - The case of the two men linked to the kidnapping and murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer has been postponed to the 13th of June.

Sixty-one-year-old Chanlall Dwarika was last seen last month.

The police found his body at Inanda Dam, north of Durban, on Saturday.

AlSO READ:

On Monday, the two men accused of killing Dwarika appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

But the matter was postponed at the request of the State.

The first accused, 25-year-old Sihle Mkhize and the second accused, 35-year-old Siyabonga Maye, appeared briefly in court on Monday.

The pair is charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

The State told the court that it was opposed to bail.