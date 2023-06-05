Mkhwebane should await completion of probe into bribery allegations, says Parly

National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula said serious allegations have also been made by Mkhwebane that the Speaker "dismissed" her when she asked to meet her on a confidential basis and exposed her as a whistleblower on the allegations.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she’s concerned about ongoing media reports of corruption allegations against certain members of the Section 194 inquiry.

Mkhwebane has accused members of Parliament and members of the inquiry into her fitness to hold the office of soliciting bribes to drop the case against her.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explained: "Further, Advocate Mkhwebane's claim that the Speaker exposed her as a whistleblower is without foundation and seems to be designed to mislead the public. The Speaker had kept the details of her email exchange with Advocate Mkhwebane confidential and only issued a public statement after the matter was made public through the media”.

He added that Mkhwebane should also stop attacking Mapisa-Nqakula through the media.

“Now that Advocate Mkhwebane has filed a complaint with the committee, as per the Speaker's advice, she is implored to afford the committee an opportunity to conduct its investigation and desist from continuing to vilify the Speaker and others through the media."