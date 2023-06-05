Mkhwebane inquiry: New lawyers flag extra R4 million allocated for defence

Chaane Attorney’s, who took over as Mkhwebane’s lawyers in the Section 194 inquiry, wrote to the committee on Sunday seeking clarity on the legal fees.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s new lawyers have already questioned the extra R4 million allocated for her defence.

Chaane Attorney’s, who took over as Mkhwebane’s lawyers in the Section 194 inquiry, wrote to the committee on Sunday seeking clarity on the legal fees.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday because her new legal team was not ready to proceed.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane’s new lawyers have informed the Section 194 inquiry that their counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, can’t be briefed without a few things clarified.

They said they need clarification on the R4 million as well as the payment terms.

The lawyers also want clarity on the issue around Mkhwebane footing the legal bill once the R4 million dries up.

Chaane Attorney’s said that Mpofu’s briefs would only be sent out once all issues were addressed.

Responding to the letter, committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi said that according to the Office of the Public Protector, the R4 million is ringfenced and no further amounts will be made available.

The inquiry will resume on Wednesday.