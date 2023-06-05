Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry hearing delayed again

The delay in proceedings is to allow Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s new attorneys time to get familiar with the proceedings and go through thousands of pages of evidence and documents.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has been forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday due to her new legal team not being ready.

The hearing was set to resume on Monday after an almost two-month delay due to issues around Mkhwebane’s legal representation.

The inquiry will now continue on Wednesday.

The delay in proceedings is to allow Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s new attorneys time to get familiar with the proceedings and go through thousands of pages of evidence and documents.

They also want access to the inquiry’s “dropbox” where all documents can be accessed by inquiry lawyers and evidence leaders.

The new attorneys state that they aren’t in a position to proceed on Monday because they have not fully considered all the documents.

But committee chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, states in his replying correspondence that Advocate Dali Mpofu, her senior counsel, is well versed and extremely familiar with all matters.

Dyantyi also notes how the new lawyers have taken issue with the revised fees being publicised.

He further states that the additional amount of R4 million for lawyer fees is ring-fenced and no further amounts will be made available for the inquiry.