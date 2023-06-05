Mitchells Plain crash: 'We miss him already,' says family of Katlego Banga (8)
The memorial service for eight-year-old Katlego Banga was held at the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Mourners at a memorial service for one of the learners killed in a tragic road accident in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, last week described him as a child who was full of life.
The service for eight-year-old Katlego Banga was held at the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday.