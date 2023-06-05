Memorial service of Mitchells Plain accident victim (8): 'He was full of life'

Last Tuesday, an accident involving a bakkie transporting school kids lost control and rolled over multiple times, resulting in the deaths of five learners as well as the driver’s relative.

CAPE TOWN - Mourners at a memorial service for one of the learners killed in a tragic road accident in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, last week described him as a child who was full of life.

The service for eight-year-old Katlego Banga was held at the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

5 learners died when the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times, two other pupils were injured and rushed to hospital. Katlego’s classmates performed a dance routine as a special tribute to him. @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/eCN7Gh70Nd ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2023

He's one of the five pupils who died in the accident.

It's believed that the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light.

Banga's aunt Mildred Mdukiswa said losing their child cut deep for them as the family.

She said they didn't blame the driver for the accident and had forgiven him.

"There is a family member they lost on his side as well, so we can't judge him that it was his plan. No, it was not his plan."

The case against the 56-year-old driver has been postponed until next week Thursday for further investigations.