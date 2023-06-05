Major works in pipeline as CT water & sanitation dept allocated more than R150m

The City of Cape Town has allocated over R150 million for its water and sanitation department to build load shedding resilient systems this financial year.

The city's council approved the multi-billion rand budget on Wednesday last week and announced that over R4 billion of the budget would be available on 1 July this year.

Most of the budget is earmarked for upgrading wastewater treatment works and generators to keep sewer and water pump stations operational.

Residents of Cape Town have been assured they will never be on the brink of a day zero again as council affords the water and sanitation department millions to strengthen its systems.

The metro said that with the R4.3 billion coming online for the water and sanitation department this coming financial year, major works were in the pipeline.

The department's Zahid Badroodien: "We will continue to invest in our sewer pump upgrades as well as making sure that our staff are safe when delivering basic services in terms of maintenance and repairs."

It said that it had allocated the R157 million to the department to specifically spend on generators so that none of its systems were affected by the country's ailing electricity grid.