Limpopo ANC to refer officials implicated in VBS scandal to integrity commission

Eyewitness News understands that the provincial executive committee has called for all involved in the grand-scale looting which led to the mutual bank being declared bankrupt to appear before Reverend Frank Chikane’s integrity commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Following an instruction from the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee to conclude pending issues around collapsed VBS Mutual Bank, the party in Limpopo is once again referring those implicated in the saga to appear before its integrity commission.

Two officials, provincial deputy chairperson, Florence Radzilani, and treasurer, Nakedi Sibanda, are likely to be affected.

Former Vhembe mayor Radzilani is now the MEC for Safety and Security while Sibanda, who was mayor of Lepelle-Nkumpi, is the current sports MEC.

Eyewitness News understands the provincial executive committee (PEC), which discussed this matter on Friday, is also unhappy with how municipalities have dealt with the corruption saga.

It seems more headwinds are headed for the ANC in Limpopo as it once again tries to put to bed the VBS scandal, which dates back to 2018.

This will mean revisiting allegations against some of its leaders, including two of its top five.

Insiders say there’s also great concern over how ANC municipalities in Limpopo have dealt with officials found wanting in the scandal - this includes municipal managers being given golden handshakes, being re-deployed to other municipalities and in at least one case, a council deciding to remove sanctions against officials found guilty of wrongdoing.

ANC Limpopo’s spokesperson Jimmy Machaka has refused to comment, instead saying the PEC will make public its views on this and other issues in due course.