KZN specialised police task team searching for Glebelands shooting suspects

Eight people were killed in Saturday's shooting at the notorious hostel in Umlazi after the unknown gunmen opened fire in a room where 12 people had gathered.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal specialised police task team is still searching for the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting at the infamous Glebelands hostel.

Police said that the owner of the room jumped out of the window in an attempt to flee from the gunfire. His injuries are being attended to in hospital.

The hostel in Umlazi is notoriously known for a spate of shooting incidents in the past decade.

Built by the apartheid government, the Glebelands hostel was originally purposed to house migrant workers.

However, it has now became a crime hotspot.

In October 2022, eight men were convicted for murdering nine people at the hostel between 2014 and 2016.

Since 2020, at least 20 more killings were recorded.

Police investigating the latest shooting said that the motive remains unknown.