KZN Education MEC urges police to find culprits who torched local school

There have been a couple of incidents where Kwanogcoyi Primary School was allegedly including the torching of the school principal’s home.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal’s Education MEC Mbali Frazer has called on law enforcement to catch the criminals who are targeting the Kwanogcoyi Primary School.

On Sunday night, criminals torched the home of the primary school principal and two weeks ago two classrooms were burnt down at the same school.

No injuries were reported from the fires but the incident disrupted teaching and put the learners’ lives at risk.

Frazer said that the provincial Department of Education was under strain and couldn't assist the school any further.

The department's Muzi Mahlambi: “The MEC has urged the law enforcement agencies to work on this matter around the clock, so that we can get who the perpetrators are and what is the motive behind such a barbaric act.”