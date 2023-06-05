Judgment expected in Magudumana's application challenging her arrest

Doctor Nandipha Magudumana is challenging her arrest with an urgent application that seeks to release her from custody.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Judgment on whether the arrest and deportation of Dr Nandipha Magudumana was unlawful will be delivered in the High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday morning.

Magudumana is challenging her arrest with an urgent application that seeks to release her from custody.

She was arrested alongside convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in Arusha, Tanzania in May.

Magudumana will on Monday morning know whether she can be released from custody or whether she will remain in detention at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre.

Judge Philip Loubser will hand down judgment in her urgent application to declare her arrest unlawful after 10am.

Judge Loubser’s judgment will be handed down after giving due consideration to all the submissions placed before the court.

“I need to digest all the submissions that have been placed before me, and again, read all your heads of arguments, and then, most importantly, pay due considerations to all your submissions, and come to a just conclusion.”

If Magudumana’s application to declare her arrest unlawful is unsuccessful, she is likely to proceed with a bail application.