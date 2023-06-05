Inside EWN Roundtable: How safe are our children?

A panel discussion wrapping up child protection week, aimed at raising awareness around children's rights as articulated in the constitution and children's act.

JOHANNESBURG - As National Child Protection Week wrapped it annual commemoration, the news of violence against children continues to heighten the question of the safety of children in South Africa.

The latest quarterly crime statistics from January to March 2023, reveal a 20% decline in child murders but a 29% rise in attempted murders compared to the same three-month period in 2022.

The violent deaths of 245 children and the physical and emotional impact of violence on a further 2,291 children are tragic reminders of the scale of the issue.

During a panel discussion on Inside EWN, experts shared views on the importance of the safety of children, especially in the schooling environment.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, who was part of the discussion, said that when it comes to violence in schools, it is very tough for teachers because some schools are in communities that are riddled with crime and pupils themselves were part of the problem.

"Some learners in schools are also members of the communities who also commit crime and when they come to the school's premises, they inflict fear amongst the teachers."

Matome also said that to ensure the safety of children in schools, they were enrolling several security measures to protect the schools, including CCTV cameras, security guards for emergency reports and even patrollers who would be tasked with maintaining order in the schools and surrounds.

The safety and protection of children does not only speak to the physical aspect but also trauma and even internet usage through social media, as it can make children vulnerable.

Child protection consultant and author, Joan van Niekerk, said that Childline remained very relevant for both parent and child going through trauma for different reasons. She also added that the SA Law Reform Commission released draft legislation on internet safety and children to the Department of Justice.

"People who want to protect their children should back the draft legislature to ensure that the draft comes to life as it will assist in regulating what the children are doing on the internet."

Teachers union Naptos’s executive officer, Lorvica Jamieson, advised parents to be active in looking at, listening to and learning their children's behaviour and create safe places for them to open up.

"The reality is the children will be interacting with other people daily, but they should always know that they have a safe place in their parents as that will encourage them should anything that could harm their safety happen."

Listen to the full conversation below: