Group of students torched parts of UFH campus ahead of exams - management

The University of Fort Hare has confirmed through CCTV footage that the foyer of its indoor sports centre was destroyed by fire, while furniture and its computer labs were vandalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Fort Hare University management said that a group of students had set fire to some parts of the campus a few hours before they were expected to sit for their mid-year exams.

Videos circulating on social media show some of the university's infrastructure up in flames.

Students are believed to be unhappy with the exam schedule.

It said that students and faculties were consulted about changes to the schedule weeks ago and all complaints were attended to.