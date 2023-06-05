Fourth body found in Macassar within the space of a week

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said that the community was becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies as residents continue to struggle with prolonged power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The number of bodies found dumped in the Cape Town community of Macassar within the space of a week has risen to four.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said that the community was becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies as residents continue to struggle with prolonged power cuts.

Helfrich last month wrote to the president pleading for intervention, as he described Ward 109 as one of the darkest places to live in South Africa.

ALSO READ:

• Third body dumped in Cape Town's Macassar within a week

• Macassar becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies, says ward councillor

• Power cuts & extended outages make living in Macassar 'unbearable' - Residents

He said that amid escalated load shedding this year, the community has been plagued by power outages that sometimes last for days caused by failing Eskom infrastructure and the utility's failure to protect infrastructure from vandals.

Last Saturday, a fisherman discovered the body of a woman, suspected to be in her thirties, floating in shallow water at Macassar Beach, while the very next day, a man's body was found among bushes along Macassar Road.

On Thursday, the body of a man was discovered along the same road and yet another, this past weekend.

Helfrich said that the power crisis, coupled with an under-resourced police station, had directly resulted in the escalation of crime.

"Now it's very clear that criminals from outside of Ward 109 are dumping these bodies in our ward and we suspect that these individuals are being murdered elsewhere and then just dumped here. It seems that these bodies were all dumped here during these prolonged power outages."