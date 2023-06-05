EC police investigating cause of deadly R61 vehicle collision

Claiming at least 11 lives and injuring dozens, the collision between a minibus taxi and a bus happened on Sunday on the R61, between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki.

EAST LONDON - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that claimed at least 11 lives.

The provincial Department of Transport said the accident happened on the R61, between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki, on Sunday when a minibus taxi collided with a bus.

Law enforcement and emergency services attended to the scene, where dozens of people were injured.

"The number one priority is to assist and rescue those who have been injured in this accident and then recover the bodies of those who have sadly passed on from this accident," said spokesperson Unathi Binqose.