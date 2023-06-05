Dwarika was forced to withdraw money before he was killed, court told

The Durban Magistrate's Court heard how kidnappers assaulted Mamgosuthu University of Technology lecturer Chanlall Dwarika

DURBAN - The State said the slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Chanlall Dwarika was forced to withdraw money before he was killed.

This was revealed in court on Monday when two men accused of his murder appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

The 61-year-old was an engineering lecturer and had been employed at MUT for around 26 years.

The matter will return to court next week.

Although only Sihle Mkhize and Siyabonga Maye appeared in court, the State said more arrests were expected as the police continued their investigation.

At the same time, MUT staff and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the Dwarika family in Verulam.