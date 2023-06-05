Diepkloof protest sees closure of Chris Hani Road after torching of milk truck

The residents of Diepkloof in Soweto are protesting over the ongoing power cuts that have been affecting the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg police on Monday that they were negotiating with protestors in Diepkloof to ensure that they don’t keep blocking the N1 and N12 interchange in Soweto.

Earlier, residents from the Diepkloof hostel took their frustrations to the highways over the ongoing power outages in the area.

In Diepkloof police are still clearing a burnt truck on the N1 North approaching the N12 Diepkloof Interchange following earlier protests. #JHBTraffic Via @ntwaagae pic.twitter.com/ILFOQCU8cF ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) June 5, 2023

The group torched and looted a milk truck, causing heavy delays for motorists throughout the morning.

READ: Protest outside Diepkloof hostel causing major traffic disruptions

The N1 north and N12 east split in Diepkloof remained closed off as emergency teams worked on the scene.

The police's Xolani Fihla said: “Emergency management services firefighters managed to extinguish the burning truck and a tow truck is on scene for the recovery of the burnt truck. Currently, Chris Hani Road eastbound is closed off to traffic between Collinder Road and the N12 exit as police engage with the protestors.”

ALSO READ: Irate Orlando East residents protest over ongoing power outages