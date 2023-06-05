Go

Canadian wildfires: South Africa deploys 200 firefighters

Thousands of people have been displaced in Australia, while evacuation orders were put in place in a number of areas.

05 June 2023 16:15

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has sent a team of 200 firefighters to Canada's fire-stricken province of Alberta.

The crew departed from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a chartered aircraft over the weekend.

The deployment of the firefighters is expected to last for 30 days.

According to Working on Fire, Alberta had already experienced more than 550 wildfires this season resulting in significant damage to property and infrastructure.

The organisation's Linton Rensburg said this was their fifth deployment: "Our firefighters arrived in Alberta yesterday [Sunday] morning and tomorrow they will begin active firefighting duties.

"South Africa is one of a few countries in the world that has a full-time wildfire firefighting force and the agreement between South Africa and Canada has been longstanding. [It] allows for the exchange in firefighting resources."

