As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans seeking to stay in South Africa have told Eyewitness News that they had spent thousands of rands trying to get a waiver but were still waiting.

Government has relaxed some of its requirements for Zimbabweans to stay but many are struggling through the process.

Some civil rights groups have challenged the scrapping of the permit and judgment in the matter is expected to be handed down soon.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise is spending Monday morning at the Home Affairs office in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

Over the past year, she has been following the work permit application process of Stella Makande, a Zimbabwean woman who has been working as a teacher in South Africa for 15 years.

Makande is at the department to find out what the delay has been in her waiver application.

Despite Home Affairs processing hundreds of waivers daily, Makande said that she had been waiting since September last year.

That's when Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders could apply for waivers.

But Makande has already spent thousands trying to get the labour exemption and she was about to spend R13,000 more when Motsoaledi announced the waivers.

While this process is proving to be rather tedious, with minimal communication from Home Affairs, 30 June is looming and if her bid fails, Makande and her teenage son will have to head back home, crossing the Zimbabwean border for the first time in 15 years.