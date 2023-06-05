Anxiety mounts for Zimbabwean woman as waiting game continues for ZEP waiver

By the end of this month, Zimbabweans who have not found other ways to regularise their stay in this country may be forced back across the border as the ZEP expires at the end of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The imminent expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) has seen many knocking on the door of the Department of Home Affairs, asking for assistance and a way forward.

By the end of this month, Zimbabweans who have not found other ways to regularise their stay in this country may be forced back across the border as the ZEP expires at the end of this month.

Civil rights groups have approached the Pretoria High Court to challenge the discontinuation of the permit.

Judgment in that matter has been reserved.

Eyewitness News has been following the story of Stella Makande, a Zimbabwean who has been in South Africa for 15 years.

Makande was at the Home Affairs centre in Brooklyn on Monday morning, inquiring about her waiver application.

Within minutes of arriving at the visa facilitation service centre, a maze had been formed, with queues all around the parking lot.

The majority of those waiting are Zimbabweans, who are either applying for waivers, to collect confirmations or to inquire.

Makande applied in September last year but she still hasn't received an email with an outcome.

She said that Monday's visit had yielded no results.

"Especially the reception that we got, it was not very welcoming and I think if I wasn't anxious after today, I am more anxious than ever before. Now I continue to wait as she said I have to wait for the email, if the email doesn't come then we are not supposed to inquire."

For Makande, the waiting game continues for the waiver from Home Affairs which will allow her to apply for the general work visa.