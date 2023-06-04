Two arrested in connection with murder of MUT lecturer

The body of the 61-year-old electrical engineering lecturer was discovered on Saturday, in a field in Inanda in Durban, after being reported missing for over a week.

JOHANNESBURG - At least two suspects are in police custody following the gruesome discovery of missing Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Chanlall Dwarika.

The 61-year-old, affectionately known as Shan, taught electrical engineering at the Durban institution.

His body was discovered on Saturday, in a field in Inanda - northwest of Durban, after being reported missing for over a week.

CCTV footage on the day Dwarika was kidnapped shows him being shoved into a black SUV by three adult males.

Security firm, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), said investigations led them to a suspect in Inanda who was able to identify one of the three men that grabbed Dwarika.

Rusa spokesperson Vinod Singh explained what happened on the day.

"They confirmed that on the day of the abduction, he and two other suspects proceeded with Mr Dwarika to Inanda where they murdered and dumped his body in the bush. The suspect could not confirm the exact location."

Eyewitness News understands that the two other men involved in Dwarika’s kidnapping are still at large.