Stage 2 load shedding Sunday afternoon, to be suspended Monday morning

JOHANNESBURG - Stage two load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday afternoon until Monday morning, before Eskom suspends load shedding again.

The utility said five generating units returned to service, which allows for lower stages of rolling power cuts.

Load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm in the afternoon.

"During the low demand periods overnight, load shedding may be suspended for a few hours to manage the system. Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.