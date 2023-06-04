Second cohort of crime prevention wardens unveiled in Gauteng

Leading the pass-out parade of 2,000 wardens in Ekurhuleni were Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Public Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government introduced 2,000 newly trained crime prevention wardens on Sunday.

The wardens who are tasked with addressing crime in the province are an addition to the 3,000 deployed last month.

Leading the pass-out parade in Ekurhuleni were Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Public Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

With the 5,000 sworn into the cohort, the provincial government’s project to employ 6,000 young people to work as crime prevention wardens is close to completion.

The project is aimed at enhancing public safety in the province but also help reduce youth unemployment.

READ MORE:

Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana said with ever-rising crime levels, the wardens would play a major role in keeping communities safe.

“The deployment of these wardens is a critical step towards achieving a crime-free society. I want to take this opportunity to extend my warmest congratulations to all the wardens who are graduating.”

The provincial government is expected to unveil the last cohort of 1,000 wardens soon.