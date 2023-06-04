Ramaphosa sends condolences to India after deadly train crash

Nearly 300 people were killed and hundreds injured in what has been described as India's deadliest railway crashes in over two decades.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the families of almost 300 people who died in a multiple train accident in India - described as one of India's deadliest railway crashes.

On Friday, a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one. One of the trains also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state - east of the country.

At least 288 people were killed and hundreds injured, with fears the death toll could rise.

The Presidency said South Africans stand in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

Ramaphosa praised the efforts of emergency rescue and medical personnel.

South Africa and India enjoy strong historical, political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations, with the two countries having established full diplomatic relations in 1993, highlighted the Presidency.

Meanwhile, as rescue operations continue in India following the carnage, the identification process of the victims is simultaneously under way.