Police on a manhunt for tavern shooters after 1 dead, 5 injured in Tzaneen

It’s understood that one of the six victims was declared dead on the scene while another is critically injured.

JOHANNESBURG – Yet another life has been lost to a shooting this weekend, this time in Limpopo.

Police in the province have launched a manhunt for suspects who killed one person and left five others injured in a tavern shooting in a village outside Tzaneen.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning when two unknown men shot at people.

"The incident took place at a tavern in... Maake policing area on Sunday. Several spent cartridges were found on the scene," said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of suspects to contact their nearest police station.