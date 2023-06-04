Woman dies in Orange Farm shack fire after leaving stove on to keep warm

Joburg Emergency Services said it responded to a house fire call in the early hours of Saturday morning and found the house already gutted by flames.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman in Drieziek near Orange Farm died in a shack fire after leaving her stove on during the night in an attempt to keep her home warm.

The woman died from smoke inhalation while another adult and a toddler were rushed to the hospital.

“The fire incident at Drieziek is a house fire where a woman was found dead after it was alleged she was using a two-plate stove to warm herself up and she fell asleep.

"At the moment we can confirm that the two-plate stove was the cause of the fire,” said EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe.

Radebe urged residents this winter season to exercise caution and not leave heaters and stoves unattended.