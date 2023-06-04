MUT on Dwarika's passing: 'Truly a good man' who'd been with MUT for 26 years

JOHANNESBURG - The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has described slain electrical Chanlall 'Shan' Dwarika as a compassionate man, who dedicated his life to helping his students.

The 61-year-old’s body was found in Inanda Dam in Durban on Saturday, after he had been missing for about a week.

CCTV footage showed three men shoving the lecturer into the back of a black Honda CRV.

In a statement, the university said Dwarika had been working at the university for 26 years, and would spend his time after classes consulting with students.

It said he was "truly a good man", with his colleagues attesting to Dwarika being someone who loved his family with all his heart, and was filled with a positive outlook.

The university said it was shameful that his abductors look to be the same age as his students.

Counselling has been made available for any students and staff who may need it, and the university's management is expected to visit the lecturer's family soon.

Meanwhile, two suspects are in police custody in connection with the late lecturer's murder.