Manhunt under way after 2 burnt bodies found at a Limpopo hotel

Police said the burnt bodies of a 77-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were found in separate parts of the building on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are calling on anyone who may have information after the discovery of the bodies of two family members in a hotel outside the Ohrigstad area.

Police said the bodies of a 77-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were found in separate parts of the building on Saturday afternoon, and both had been burnt.

It is understood the two owned the business in the Sekhukhune District where they were murdered.

Police received reports saying a man wearing a balaclava was spotted fleeing the scene.

"The Provincial Commissioner of Policing in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned this brutal yet senseless attack and the subsequent killing," said the police's Malesela Ledwaba.

Ledwaba has called on anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.