Cholera death toll rises to 26

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Department has confirmed that the death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 26 in the country.

Hammanskraal – north of Pretoria has been the hardest-hit area countrywide since cholera was declared an official outbreak in May.

However, Mpumalanga last week recorded its first cholera case and death.

The health department hasn't released any details about where the latest death was recorded.

Meanwhile, the origin of the waterborne disease is still being investigated.

