State prosecutor to oppose Makwarela's application to relax bail conditions

The former Tshwane mayor, who faces two counts of fraud, wants the court to make it easier for him to leave the province without asking for permission 48 hours before and to allow him to access a potential witness in the case.

TSHWANE - State prosecutor Willem van Zyl said he intends on opposing the application of former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela to relax his bail conditions.

Makwarela is facing two counts of fraud, with the first one dealing with his failure to disclose his insolvency status, which would have prohibited him from holding public office.

The second is in relation to him submitting a fake court rehabilitation notice to council so that he could keep his job as mayor.

In his application, Makwarela wants the court to make it easier for him to leave the province without asking for permission 48 hours before.

Makwarela also wants to be allowed to access Lisl Loubser, a curator involved in his sequestration, listed as a potential witness in the case.

However, senior state prosecutor Van Zyl said he would be opposing Makwarela’s requests.

Van Zyl said Makwarela’s application was vague and was missing some documentation, like the death certificates of his cousins from Venda, whose funeral he couldn’t attend.

The matter was postponed to 9 June for the state to prepare an opposing argument.