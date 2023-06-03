Police bagged the wrong man, says Rwandan genocide-accused Kayishema’s family

Kayishema, on the run since being charged by a UN court for crimes against humanity in 2001 for his alleged involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, was arrested in Paarl last week and currently faces five charges.

CAPE TOWN - The family of the Rwandan genocide suspect, Fulgence Kayishema, believes that the police arrested the wrong person.

The 62-year-old appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday, following his arrest in Paarl last week.

His case was postponed to 9 June for the state to add more charges.

Kayishema was on the run for more than two decades, after he was charged by the United Nations (UN) International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2001 for crimes against humanity.

Family friend Joseph Habinshuti claimed this was all a mix-up.

"It happened that he shared the same surname with the one who was the Premier of Kibuye, who's also Kayishema,” he said.

“When they arrested Kayishema Clement in 2006, instead of recognising that they made a mistake, they didn't want to go again to the UN court and say, ‘we got our man’, they left him to be there."



Kayishema is facing five charges, including identity fraud committed while hiding in South Africa.

"When it was worldwide that they're looking for Kayishema Fulgence, instead of Kayishema Clement, it was apparent that he must change his name, otherwise anyone that time, 1999/2000, you're caught, you're killed,” Habinshuti explained why his friend needed to change his name.

“Even now, the Rwandan government is still hunting people and go kill them wherever they are.”