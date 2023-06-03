Phaahla vows to resolve issues at Ombuds Office following Mokoena appointment

Taole Mokoena will be taking over as the country's second ombud, following Malegapuru Makgoba's 7-year term ending, inheriting an office with capacity and financial challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has vowed to resolve teething issues in the Office of the Ombudsman, following Taole Mokoena's appointment.

Mokoena is the country's second ombud since the office was established in 2016, taking over from Malegapuru Makgoba.

The former medical doctor inherits an office with capacity and financial challenges.

Mokoena joined Phaahla at a media briefing in Tshwane on Friday, where the minister admitted he was aware of the issues that needed to be addressed.

"There are outstanding matters that we will take further with the Ombuds Office to make sure that that office is properly staffed but there is a core staff."

Mokoena will also be heading up the health watchdog, when the country’s healthcare sector is plagued by poor service delivery and governance issues.

Phaahla said cleaning up the Gauteng Department of Health remained top of the agenda.

“We totally agree with Professor Makgoba in terms of the diagnosis of issues there and we are dealing with them, together with the MEC [of Health] and the Premier, in terms of making sure they move from the acting HOD, and also just the Head of Gauteng needs a lot of assistance,” he added.