Organisations donate water to Hammanskraal community amid cholera outbreak

Donations from some of the organisations include the South African Female Biker's Forum donating 500,000 litres of water to the community, and Old Mutual, along with Red Cross, donating 100,00 litres.

TSHWANE - Efforts to curb the spread of cholera continued in Hammanskraal, with various non-profit organisations (NPOs) donating water to the disease-stricken town.

The South African Female Biker's Forum visited the area to donate bottled water and hygiene packs for residents.

To date, 25 people have died from the waterborne disease, since it was declared an outbreak three weeks ago.

Different organisations came out to help the community of Hammanskraal with safe drinking water as the cholera outbreak continues to threaten the area.

The Bikers’ Forum handed over 500,000 litres of water to the community, as well as water purification tablets.

The forum was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Judith Tshabalala.

Meanwhile, Old Mutual, along with Red Cross, donated 100,000 litres of water and hygiene packs to residents.

The City of Tshwane said it is working to fix the Rooiwaal Wastewater Plant.

Gift of the Givers, along with Doctors Without Borders, also made donations to the area.