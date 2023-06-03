Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

The body of 61-year-old Shan Dwarika was found in Inanda Dam in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer, Shan Dwarika has been found dead.

The Electrical Engineering lecturer had been missing since 28 May.

CCTV footage on the day showed three men forcing Dwarika into the back of a black Honda CRV.