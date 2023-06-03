Mayor Hill-Lewis 'grateful' to Cape Town staff, officials for clean audit award
The city was awarded an exemplary audit award by the country’s auditor general for the 2021/2022 financial year – something it received consecutively since 2006.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has praised the City of Cape Town's staff and officials after it received a clean audit award.
The country's auditor general, Tsakani Maluleke, awarded the metro for achieving an exemplary audit for the 2021/22 financial year.
Cape Town received consecutive clean audits since 2006.
Hill-Lewis said clean audits were an important aspect of governance.
“Good governance and sound financial management are an essential building block to good service delivery. Only when public funds are well-managed can the poor get better services and can the city, as a whole, work.
"I’m grateful to every city team member who made this award possible.”
The City of Cape Town has received a clean audit from the Auditor General for the 2021/22 financial year.' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) January 19, 2023
Capetonians can feel confident that every cent of tax has gone towards service delivery, and that good governance is a non-negotiable in this city.https://t.co/u4IS2ettS3 pic.twitter.com/IOOPV5TSYD