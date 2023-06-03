Mashaba says ANC and DA in Tshwane must account for Hammanskraal cholera crisis

The ActionSA leader said it is clear that successive administrations in the capital city, from the ANC to the DA have failed to resolve the water contamination issue in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said the Democratic Alliance and African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane must account for the cholera outbreak in his hometown of Hammanskraal.

The waterborne disease has claimed at least 23 lives from the Pretoria North area.

While the source of cholera remains unknown, residents in the area have been asked not to drink tap water as it is not safe for human consumption.

Mashaba, who was born and raised in Hammanskraal said the matter was close to his heart as his mother and family still live there.

“We know this problem comes from the ANC corruption and we are going to go deep into this matter. Why the DA gave a contract of R295 million to Edwin Sodi, Blackhead Consulting. Honestly, they were R14 million more expensive and they had no idea of fixing of water treatment plants.”

The contract awarded to Blackhead Consulting, NJR Projects and CMS Water for the upgrading of the Rooiwal plant has been deemed irregular, and is subject to an ongoing court process by the Tshwane municipality.