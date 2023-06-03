Maponya Mall management to beef up security following e-hailing attack

On Thursday night, three people, believed to be e-hailing operators were attacked at a pick-up and drop-zone near the Soweto mall's main entrance, with three vehicles torched.

JOHANNESBURG - Maponya Mall management will beef up security following the recent violent attacks at the centre.

It's unclear who was behind the attacks, but police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Since the vandalism of vehicles and assault of drivers at Maponya Mall, management has deployed more security guards to key points around the mall.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said following a meeting, mall management, and police made new commitments.

"They are also going to beef up their security, especially across the entrance lines because that's where these guys drop people, the 'amaphelas'. They are also going to invest in an AI [Artificial Intelligence] system, they are going to put in more cameras that will have number plate identification and facial identification. And we have appealed to other malls to go the same route."

Kunene insisted taxi drivers were not behind the attack.

"STS [Soweto Taxi Services] has committed that they have been part of this they have fought mall destruction during that time and they have operated with e-hailing for a long time."

As police continue with investigations, arrests are yet to be made.