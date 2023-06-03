Family of slain teen Palesa Malatji to lay her to rest in Soshanguve

The 17-year-old was raped and murder on her way home from school, with her body being discovered on 26 May after being reported missing the day prior.

TSHWANE - The family of 17-year-old Palesa Malatji, who was raped and murdered while on her way home from school, will be laying her to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday morning.

The matric pupil from Ntsako Secondary School was reported missing on 25 May.

She was last seen at school in the afternoon, just after finishing attending extra classes.

Her lifeless body was discovered the next day.

The grade 12 pupil's murder sent shockwaves through the community that lead to protests, with her classmates calling for the arrest of those responsible for killing her.

The Gauteng member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education, Matome Chiloane, is expected to attend the funeral in the north of Tshwane.