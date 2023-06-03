DNA processing under way in slain Palesa Malatji case, says Cele

The Ntsako Secondary School matric pupil's body was discovered last week after she did not return home after attending extra classes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a forensics team was processing DNA samples from four more people to try and identify the perpetrators who raped and murdered 17-year-old Palesa Malatji.

Malatji was laid to rest in Soshanguve on Saturday.

Cele, together with other government officials was in attendance.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Cele said the results of the DNA samples are expected next Friday.

He said some of the people that are were interviewed by the police are Malatji's classmates.

"Well , yes there are kids that are boys that are at the same school. Most of the women 64% of them are raped by people that are supposed to protect them - the fathers, the uncles, even by the siblings."