Zim nationals in SA leaning on waiver method as ZEP expiration looms

The Zim Community in SA's Bongani Mkhwanazi said many Zimbabwean nationals employed in the country are using the waiver method - which is a request to the Department of Home Affairs to set aside certain prescribed requirements for a visa in any given category.

JOHANNESBURG - Many of the estimated 178,000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa have been scrambling to organise a visa to stay in the country, as they face possible deportation soon.

Holders of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders have until the end of June to obtain permission to stay in the country.

In the early 2000s, thousands of Zimbabweans entered the country due to violence and political instability in their country.

However, the government argues that the situation changed, and they need to return to their country.

But many have said they have jobs in South Africa and their children attend school, so they cannot return, also arguing that nothing has changed in their country.

Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Bongani Mkhwanazi said many are using the waiver method to avoid reapplying in certain categories.

A waiver application is a formal written request to the Department of Home Affairs to set aside certain prescribed requirements for a visa in certain categories.

"In particular, trying to use the waiver method where they would request that the department waivers certain requirements, like the labour letter for example because they would already have been employed and earning gainfully".

But Mkhwanazi said the visa website was very problematic.

"The visa website itself has been proven to be very cumbersome. A lot of people are facing difficulties with the booking slots, timeouts on website, someone trying to log in, they are kicked out."