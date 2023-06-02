WC Safety MEC welcomes arrests made in connection with deadly Wynberg shooting

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has welcomed the arrest of four people in connection with the brazen fatal shooting of a woman in Wynberg.

The victim was shot and killed outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on her way to the taxi rank last week.

It's believed that she had just left the court building where she attended a case as a witness.

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 33-years-old, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court next week Monday.

MEC Allen said that no person deserved to die in such a horrific manner.

"SAPS informed me that various locations were visited and this led to the successful apprehension of the suspects. This heartless killing has been making the rounds on social media and I'm pleased that SAPS acted in such a swift manner."