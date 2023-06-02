The developed world no longer committed to the plight of the poor, says Pandor

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed countries in support of the BRICS group at a gathering in Cape Town, in preparation for the bloc’s 15th summit in August.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has criticised global bodies for lacking the will to transform and to be more inclusive of the developing world.

She said that developing nations had lost sight of their commitments to reaching the United Nations' sustainable development goals and eradicating poverty by 2030.

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been meeting to discuss the institutional development of their organisation.

Host of the foreign ministers of BRICS, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, said that the developed world was no longer committed to the plight of the poor.

"The attention and resources of our richer partners have been diverted, and the agendas of our multilateral organisation no longer respond to the need and demands of the global south."

Pandor said that the BRICS block was committed to not only reform but transform the world order.

"Fifteen years later we can see that there is little appetite for reform from those who enjoy control of major multilateral institutions."

Thirteen nations are joining Friday’s meeting as friends of BRICS.