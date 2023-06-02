Taole Mokoena says he's ready for the challenge of being health ombud

Taole Mokoena assumed office on Thursday, taking over from Malegapuru Makgoba for a seven-year term.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed Health Ombud Taole Mokoena said that he was up for the challenge as he inherits an office tasked with investigating complaints of negligence and poor service delivery in the healthcare sector.

A retired medical doctor, Mokoena is also the former head of surgery at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Mokoena will also have to contend with shortages in capacity and budget constraints.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, the 71-year-old Mokoena said that he was up to the task.

"And now I come with a fresh mind and blood, and I hope we are going to elevate the office to a higher level because the ombudsman office is a big challenge. It's a big challenge for a variety of reasons, not least of which is not the difficulties that the healthcare system is undergoing. It's under pressure and there are limited resources."