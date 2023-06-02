Soweto United E-hailing Association says Maponya Mall violence acts of crime

At least three cars, believed to belong to e-hailing drivers were torched and vandalised near the main entrance of the mall on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto United E-hailing Association said the violence that broke out at the Maponya Mall on Thursday night was an act of crime and was not linked to any clashes with taxi drivers.

The cars are believed to belong to e-hailing drivers, however, police said this had not been confirmed.

The cars are believed to belong to e-hailing drivers, however, police said this had not been confirmed.

Police are investigating charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

The association’s Thato Ramaila said there had been criminal elements in the area recently.

"We've been in talks with the taxis, and under our impression is that we still believe we are still on a good table with them, and everything is on an understanding level, we have been allowed to work in any malls in Soweto.

"So if there is anybody attacking Uber drivers, at this stage, until police give all investigations and people are apprehended, we won't be able to give a statement on who committed the crimes."

However, Maponya Mall confirmed that there was an altercation between taxi drivers, meter taxis, and other e-hailing services within the shopping centre's premises.

The mall said it was actively engaging with everyone involved, including the relevant authorities, to address the situation swiftly and effectively.

In a statement released on Friday, the mall's management said its security team had been bolstered to ensure enhanced safety measures throughout the mall premises.