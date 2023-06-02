Scholar transport drivers in Mitchells Plain call on govt to help with permits

This follows a scholar transport accident that claimed the lives of 5 schoolchildren. It's believed that the driver of the bakkie, Mninikhaya Mvuli, had no permit to transport the pupils.

CAPE TOWN - Private scholar transport operators from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain are calling on government to help them obtain operating permits for their vehicles.

This follows an accident with a bakkie that was transporting school children in Mitchells Plain this week.

Five children died and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle rolled multiple times.

It's believed that the driver of the bakkie, 56-year-old Mninikhaya Mvuli, had no permit to transport school children.

A small group of scholar transport operators from Khayelitsha gathered outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Friday, where Mvuli made a brief appearance.

Scholar transport operator, Isaac Ndzuzo told Eyewitness News that none of them had the necessary papers to transport school children.

However, Ndzuzo said this was not because they don't want operating permits, but because they don't know how or where to apply for one.

"That's why we're pleading with the Western Cape government to give us a chance now after this accident. This kind of accident is not going to happen again, we will make sure of that. But if there's any way we can get permits, they must come to us and tell us where to get the permits and we will get them, because that's what we want."

"I can't comment about the issue of overload because I'm driving a car and I'm not overloading. So, I won't say if there's an issue of overloading or not," said Ndzuzo when asked about the reported issue of overloading of school children.

Meanwhile, Provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said anyone wanting to apply for an operating licence to transport learners, should contact its provincial regulatory entity on 021 483 0270 or visit the Vangate office in Athlone.

