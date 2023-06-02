Rwandan, Namibian fugitives due in separate Cape Town courts

The Rwandan national, accused of being involved in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, while the Namibian national, sought by authorities for various charges, will appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court.

CAPE TOWN - A Rwandan national, accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back before a local magistrate on Friday.

Fulgence Kayishema, a 62-year-old man, appeared before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on 26 May after he was tracked down by a multidisciplinary team to a farm in Paarl.

He allegedly played a significant role in the killing of more than 2,000 people in the central African country.

Last week, the prosecution team requested a week-long postponement to conduct further investigations.

Kayishema faces two charges of fraud, as well as another charge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

The state indicated that it intended on adding more charges to his indictment.

Meanwhile, a fugitive being sought by Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption, and money laundering is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court also on Friday morning.

The 55-year-old man was arrested following a joint operation by the Hawks and Interpol, also in Paarl.

It is reported that during 2020, complainants mandated the suspect's services while they were unaware that he was suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the man was ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022.

"It was established that the suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption, and money laundering, after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl Magistrate in 2022."

Mogale said a cell phone and a laptop were confiscated during the arrest.

"It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million to be deposited into his trust account and the complainant also deposited R280,000 into the same bank account for legal services."