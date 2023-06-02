Ramokgopa says Karpowership projects can’t exceed five years

Karpowership SA is currently the preferred bidder for three of its projects in the risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme, with contracts expected to run for two decades.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that the emergency Karpowership projects could not exceed five years.

The projects have come under heavy opposition and should they get the final go-ahead, will be for a period of 20 years.

Ramokgopa said that South Africans could not be burdened with lengthy and costly “generational” contracts.

The minister was giving an update on Friday on the implementation of an energy action plan to rid the country of load shedding.

But Ramokgopa said that no emergency contract should go beyond five years.

"But just to restate my position, my definition of emergency can’t be more than five years. Whoever we’re engaging can’t be more than five years."

He said that the country could not be burdened with lengthy contracts.

"Essentially, we are committing future generations, almost generational if you come to think of it."

Ramokgopa said that any disagreements with ministers on the duration and tariff structure of the powership contracts would be resolved in the Cabinet.