Ramokgopa says first phase of energy action plan all about 'surviving winter'

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that they were working tirelessly on a "winter plan" to avert a worst-case scenario where load shedding was concerned.

He said that the first phase of the plan would run until August, with a focus on "surviving winter".

The minister has also highlighted a positive note, that hybrid projects had been approved by Eskom to add more megawatts to the grid.

But in the short term, Ramakgopa said that the first phase was all about surviving winter.

"We will share with you what is it that we’re doing to avert [the] worst-case scenario. And we’re talking the period that really started in May and will continue until about August. So, that’s the first phase. I call it surviving winter really. That’s what we’re trying to do."

Ramokgopa said that the first bit of progress in the action plan was the addition of two more hybrid projects which had been approved by the Eskom board.

He said that this would add 27MW of energy to the grid. He said that a further 2,400MW would return before Christmas.