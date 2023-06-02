Public transport drivers urged to follow right channels when resolving disputes

This follows an incident where at least three cars, believed to belong to e-hailing drivers were torched and vandalised near the main entrance of Maponya Mall on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has called on public transport operators to follow prescribed channels when resolving disputes in the wake of violence involving e-hailing operators at Maponya Mall.

It's understood some operators were attacked at an Uber pick-up and drop-off zone, near the main entrance to the popular shopping centre on Thursday night.

At least three vehicles were torched, and the owners assaulted.

One was shot and wounded.

Police are investigating charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

MEC spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya said they'll ensure that there is stability in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Soweto United E-hailing Association told Eyewitness News that what happened was an act of crime and is not linked to any clashes with taxi drivers.

"We've been in talks with the taxis, and under our impression is that we still believe we are still on a good table with them, and everything is on an understanding level, we have been allowed to work in any malls in Soweto.

"So if there is anybody attacking Uber drivers, at this stage, until police give all investigations and people are apprehended, we won't be able to give a statement on who committed the crimes."